



Howard County officials announce their first coronavirus case in the county Sunday.

The patient is a woman in her 80s and she is currently hospitalized.

They said there is no additional risk to the public, as the woman hasn’t been out in the public recently. But they are encouraging people to continue the practice of social distancing.

County officials say a state of emergency is in place, and are asking the community to take this seriously.

“Follow the guidance, and stay home as much as possible.” County Executive Calvin Ball said.

The mall in Columbia is being asked to shut down for the next seven days.

Here’s What Howard County Residents Need To Know

“We have been preparing for this to happen and are following recommendations of the Health Department on how to further slow community spread,” said County Executive Calvin Ball. “Over the past week the State and County have taken significant proactive measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by encouraging social distancing, the cancellation of events, meetings and gatherings, the closing of schools, libraries, and our community college. We will continue to work as a united and unified Howard County government along with our stakeholder partners to ensure that all our residents remain safe, calm and informed.”

Howard County officials held a press conference Friday to discuss their response to the virus.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.