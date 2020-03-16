COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County officials, following orders from the governor and after reporting three more positive coronavirus cases, are closing malls, movie theaters and several county-owned facilities.
Howard County officials report four total coronavirus cases in the county. There are 42 cases statewide and more than 100 cases in the DMV. Virginia also reported its first coronavirus-related death.
The county is also under a state of emergency.
County Executive Calvin Ball directed the Mall of Columbia to close at midnight Sunday for at least seven days.
The Shops at Savage Mills and two movie theaters, Regal Snowden Square and AMC Columbia, were also instructed to close for at least seven days.
All county employees were told to work from home starting Monday and out-of-state travel was canceled through April 24.
All county libraries, public schools, and indoor recreational facilities are closed until March 27. All senior centers are closed until further notice and activities and
Howard Community College is closed through March 29.
Also all events, programs and classes with the county parks have been canceled.
