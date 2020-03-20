LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Due to the coronavirus, live racing at Laurel Park and Rosecroft Raceway has been paused, the Maryland Jockey Club said Friday morning.
The group released a statement saying:
“In accordance with the Maryland Governor’s Executive Orders and as part of the continuing effort to protect the health and safety of essential personnel and the horses they care for, the Maryland Jockey Club will temporarily pause live racing at Laurel Park and Rosecroft Raceway. Our top priority is the well-being of every person and every horse in our community and we look forward to resuming when the state and federal leaders and health authorities deem it appropriate to do so.”
Last weekend, Gov. Larry Hogan issued an emergency order closing racetracks, casinos and betting facilities statewide.
The Preakness Stakes, part of horse racing’s Triple Crown, is also being postponed; a new date hasn’t been set but officials are considering moving it to September. The Kentucky Derby, which is traditionally held two weeks before Preakness, was moved to September 5.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.