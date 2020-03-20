CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Nearly a year after the fatal hit-and-run that killed 12-year-old Maria Popal and injured her pregnant aunt, police are still searching for the driver.
The crash happened around 9:25 p.m. on March 22, 2019.
Police said Popal and her aunt were crossing North Rolling Road at Johnnycake Road in Catonsville when they were hit by a vehicle believed to be a 1990s Honda Accord. The driver did not stop.
The vehicle would likely have suffered damage but it’s possible the driver didn’t know they hit a person, police said.
Surveillance video showed the vehicle heading south in the area shortly after the crash.
Zainab Chaudry with Council on American-Islamic Relations told WJZ at the time that Popal had just moved to the United States from Afghanistan.
“The family is just heartbroken,” Chaudry said. “They buried their daughter. They arrived to the United States thinking they were going to build a better life for themselves.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.