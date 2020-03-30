MARYLAND (WJZ) — As schools are shut down across the state for the next two weeks at least, districts around Maryland have been donating their medical supplies to local hospitals and health departments in need of the proper materials to treat COVID-19 patients.
“There are also other heroes you don’t always hear about,” Gov. Larry Hogan said at a press conference Monday, as he thanked specific groups of people still working to keep the state safe in this public health crisis.
Allegany County Public Schools has donated 8,000 surgical masks, they are one of the only counties in the state that does not have a confirmed case of the coronavirus at this time.
Cecil County Public Schools donated 265 medical gowns, 1,200 surgical masks, 8,000 pairs of surgical gloves, 150 oxygen tube packs and 6,000 alcohol prep packs.
Howard County Public Schools donated 5,800 surgical masks and 6,000 pairs of surgical gloves.
Wicomico County donated 100 N95 masks and 120 tyvek protective suits.
As more cases are confirmed, one of the main concerns of the state is lacking personal protective equipment, or PPE. When asked about if having enough gear in the state, he responded at the press conference, saying,
“No we do not have enough gear, no one in America has enough gear, that’s the main problem we’ve been talking about,” Hogan said.