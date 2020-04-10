



Marylanders who are eligible for unemployment insurance through the state will also now receive an additional $600 from the federal government, state officials announced Friday.

According to the state’s Department of Labor, the state will also begin to implement the new federal pandemic unemployment compensation, meaning any Marylander eligible for benefits, will receive an additional $600 per week starting the week ending on April 4. The state is rolling this out next week.

The labor secretary also discussed how the state is addressing the overwhelming amount of Marylanders applying for unemployment benefits.

The state’s labor secretary said her department is working to make sure every Marylander who needs to file for unemployment can do so.

She urged those in need to file online and to try to file in off-peak hours, like early in the morning and later in the evening.

After the holiday weekend, the labor department will offer additional hours on Saturday to help serve customers.

The state is also reassigning more than 100 state employees to help with residents file for unemployment.

Despite the volume of claims, Marylanders will receive their first payment within 21 days. The payment will come on a card and include all back payments. They are hoping to get benefits paid even faster.

