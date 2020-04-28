



While there hasn’t been an official decision on reopening schools for the rest of the academic year, all spring sports and events will be canceled for Maryland public schools.

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association has officially canceled all MPSSAA events for the rest of the school year.

This includes the remainder of the 2020 Boys and Girls Basketball State Championships and all spring sports, including spring State Championships.

The Student-Athlete Leadership Conference and the Minds in Motion Scholarship banquet is also canceled, but the MPSSAA will honor senior scholarship winners through its Minds in Motion Scholarship program and will announce each of the $1,000 scholarship winners online in the coming weeks, the organization said in a statement.

The decision comes after consulting with the Maryland State Board of Education and Dr. Karen Salmon, state superintendent.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST:

Maryland schools remain closed until May 15, officials said they will continue to evaluate the moving situation before making an ultimate decision about schools closing.

DC officials closed the district schools early on May 29 and moved to online learning through the remainder of the year.

Maryland schools have been closed since March 13 and Salmon previously announced schools would remain closed until April 24.

