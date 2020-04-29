FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A 15-year-old boy pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday in an attack at the Frederick Fair that left a Mount Airy man dead.
The teen, whose name has not been released, was tried as a juvenile despite the state’s request to try him as an adult.
Officials said the 15-year-old and his 16-year-old brother went up to 59-year-old John Weed at the fair on September 20 and asked him for money. When he refused, the brothers pursued him and then hit him multiple times.
The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office said the 16-year-old punched Weed with such force he lost consciousness. He never woke up and the next day he died at Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
Despite initial comments on social media that Weed may have used a racial slur prior to the incident, the state’s attorney’s office said none of the witnesses, no one in Weed’s family and neither of the teens said anything about the incident being motived by race.
The 15-year-old is set to appear in court on May 15. The status of the 16-year-old’s case wasn’t immediately known.