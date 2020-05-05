



New federal guidelines requiring states to capture more information about unemployment insurance claimants has created another obstacle in what some say is an already frustrating process to file for unemployment insurance in Maryland.

The new guideline has created confusion for claimants as they complete their weekly claim on the BEACON One-Stop portal, according to the state’s Department of Labor.

“Federal guidance has required states to capture additional information from claimants as they complete their weekly claim certification,” state labor secretary Tiffany P. Robinson said in a statement. “Marylanders found these new required questions to be confusing, resulting in numerous claimants inactivating their eligibility for unemployment benefits.”

In response to feedback, Robinson said her department implemented and automatic solution to reactivate these claims and prevent benefits from being interrupted.

Unemployment References:

Marylanders with a claim that became inactive last week can now login to their BEACON One-Stop account to file their weekly claim certification like normal. Those with a claim that became inactive this Sunday or Monday after filing their weekly claim certification will also have their claim automatically reactivated but do not need to refile this week’s claim certification.

“As issues arise, we are working as quickly as we can to resolve them. Nothing is more important to us than ensuring that all eligible Marylanders receive the benefits they need and deserve as soon as possible,” Robinson said in a statement.

According to Robinson since Sunday, 201,000 Marylanders filed their weekly claims.

