ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — State officials launched the Maryland Manufacturing Network Supplier Portal to help connect suppliers and buyers in need of critically personal protective equipment needed to combat coronavirus.
Increasing Maryland’s PPE supply is one of the four building blocks, Gov. Larry Hogan said would allow for the state to reopen.
Dating back to March 27, the State of Maryland has received:
- KN95 masks: 4.5M units
- Gloves: 3.5M units
- Face Shields: 1.1M units
- N95 masks: 600K units
- Gowns: 150K units
- Hand Sanitizer: 47K gallons
- Infrared Thermometers: 5K units
“This week we launched the Maryland manufacturing network supplier portal, which is an online platform that helps connect our Maryland suppliers, with buyers who are looking to source dp, and other critical supplies,” Hogan said. “Due to the tremendous and urgent demand and the serious lack of worldwide supply of PPP, states have had to go to extraordinary lengths to acquire this critical protective equipment on an emergency basis. Unfortunately across the country, there have been some cases of fraud.”
“As the coronavirus pandemic unfolded in our state, many of our local manufacturers, particularly those that were already producing PPE, reached out to us to see how they could help in increasing production of these critical items,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. “This overwhelming response from our business community led us to partner with Maryland MEP to develop this tool which will enable buyers to search for Maryland companies that are making the supplies they need most.”
