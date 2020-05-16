



Baltimore police had to disperse hundreds of people gathered in Fells Point Saturday, despite the city extending its coronavirus stay at home order.

Saturday was the first full day, when most of the state moved to a Safer at Home advisory announced by Gov. Larry Hogan last week.

Maryland’s stay at home order officially lifted at 5 p.m. Friday, making way for phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Baltimore City and Prince George’s and Montgomery counties extended their stay at home orders due to the large number of cases and hospitalizations in those jurisdictions.

But, Mayor Jack Young’s executive order to extend the city’s stay at home order, didn’t stop hundreds of people from going outside in Fells Point this weekend.

Police showed up at Broadway Square shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday with a Foxtrot helicopter to send people home, reminding residents that the city is still under a stay at home order.

“Helicopters and the sirens were going off and we were like what happened,” Doneyse Bell, of Baltimore, said. “We thought there was a fight or something.”

“This place was very busy,” Rachel Petrucci, a resident, told WJZ.

Witnesses said once police arrived at Broadway Square to break up the crowds and remind people that the city’s stay at home order is still in effect, people started to clear the area within about 20 minutes.

“Honestly, I think this was a great lesson on not only social but personal responsibility,“ Petrucci said.

The latest numbers show there are nearly 38,000 cases of COVID-19, and 1,842 people have died as a result of the virus.

The good news is hospitalizations and ICU rates remain flat.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.