BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland will hold its first mail-in primary on Tuesday, June 2.
Marylanders will be casting primary ballots in the presidential race as well as some congressional and local races.
In Baltimore, people will cast their primary ballots for the mayoral race (profiles below) as well as the 7th congressional district. The special election held in April 28 only covered the rest of the term left vacant by the late Rep. Elijah Cummings. Kwasi Mfume won that seat.
There are also six in-person voting locations in Baltimore for those who may not be able to vote via mail.
“We strongly encourage anyone who can vote by mail to do so,” said Linda Lamone, Maryland Administrator of Elections. “Voting by mail is safe, secure and free. There is no postage required to submit a ballot. Voters simply need to fill out their ballot, sign the oath on the envelope and place it back in the mail.”
The return ballot must be postmarked no later than June 2 but can be mailed at any time before election day. Voters should sign only the oath on the outside of the envelope but not the ballot itself.
Eligible voters who have not already received a ballot in the mail may request a ballot by emailing absentee.SBE@maryland.gov or calling 1-800-222-8683.
Here are the profiles for six of the mayoral candidates in Baltimore.
The following locations will be open for in-person voting in Baltimore on June 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mount Pleasant Church & Ministries, 6000 Radecke Avenue, Baltimore, Md. 21206
- Edmondson High School, 501 N. Athol Avenue, Baltimore, Md. 21229
- University of Maryland at Baltimore Community Engagement Center, 870 W. Baltimore Street, Baltimore, Md. 21201
- Dr. Carter G. Woodson School #160, 2501 Seabury Road, Baltimore, Md. 21225
- Northwestern High School #401, 6900 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, Md. 21215
- Northwood Elementary School #242, 5201 Loch Raven Blvd., Baltimore, Md. 21239
To see a full list of candidates, a sample ballot and more, go to the elections website.