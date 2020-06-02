BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group of protesters gathered in Baltimore’s Roland Park neighborhood on Tuesday to protest the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Many held signs while others took a knee in solidarity, including a Baltimore City Police officer. People driving by also showed their support by honking their horns.
Protests have been held in Baltimore City and across the State of Maryland over the past four days to protest the death of Floyd.
Although six people were arrested in Baltimore Monday night, Maryland elected officials have praised residents for keeping protests peaceful.
Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted that Baltimore set an example for our nation.
“Thousands of young people and community leaders expressed their frustrations peacefully, while working with police to stand up to a handful of extremists with a violent agenda. This is how real, positive change happens,” Hogan tweeted.
