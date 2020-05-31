BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the third day in a row, demonstrators took to the streets of Baltimore to decry the death of George Floyd, an unarmed man who died in police custody in Minnesota.
A group of around 50 people gathered at City Hall Sunday evening under the watchful eye of a heightened Baltimore Police Department presence. Nearby streets were barricaded by city trash trucks.
One of the protesters said he expects to see the demonstrations continue daily.
“I’m sorry last night got violent, but now you’re listening, now we’ve got your attention,” the protester, a teen named Marcus, said. “We’ve been protesting peacefully for years and nothing has changed.
Protesters tell me they’re planning on demonstrating daily. One teen named Marcus said, “I’m sorry last night got violent but now you’re listening, now we’ve got your attention…we’ve been protesting peacefully for yrs and nothing has changed.” #GeorgeFloyd @wjz pic.twitter.com/l6aXIRaOvC
— Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) May 31, 2020
Police reported arresting 14 people, including two minors, following reports of damage to businesses and burglaries overnight.
Baltimore has been spared much of the violence and damage reported in other U.S. cities, including New York City and Los Angeles, leading both Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Governor Larry Hogan to call the demonstrators in the city a national example.
