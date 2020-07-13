BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 43-year-old woman who was seen on video striking a Baltimore police officer before another police officer knocked her to the ground has been given probation, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said Monday.
Sharnesha Street, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in the May 29 incident. Viral video showed Street hitting Sgt. Greig Higley twice following a traffic stop in downtown Baltimore. At that point, another officer, Ofc. Terry Love, hit her in the face, knocking her to the ground.
(The video can be seen here; viewer discretion is advised)
The city’s state’s attorney’s office said Street will spend two years on probation through the city’s mental health court.
In June, the city’s state’s attorney’s office announced Love would not be charged. Spokesperson Zy Richardson said that while they “strongly disagree” with his actions, “it does not rise to the level of illegality.”
Last week, Street’s attorney, J. Wyndal Gordon, said he and prosecutors were negotiating a deal that would keep her from spending time behind bars.