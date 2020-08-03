MARYLAND (WJZ) — School sites across the state are suspending operations temporarily due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

Baltimore County Public Schools is suspending operations for all 85 locations where meals are distributed on Tuesday

The program will resume at all locations on Wednesday, August 5.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools meal distribution is also suspended Tuesday but will resume August 5.

Instead of the usual one breakfast and one lunch that is distributed on Wednesdays, students can receive two breakfasts and two lunches to make up for the cancellation of service on Tuesday.

Queen Anne’s County Public Schools’ Board of Education announced Monday that the district will not be delivering student meals on Tuesday.

“Due to the anticipated wind speeds of 50 to 70 mph and the significant amount of rainfall expected on Tuesday from Tropical Storm Isaias, meal distribution at Grasonville Elementary School, Sudlersville Middle School, and Queen Anne’s High School has been canceled,” said QACPS Public Information Officer Jeff Straight in a statement.

Straight said meal distribution will resume on Thursday, August 6.

The program, which provides breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack for students while schools are closed, has continued distributing meals since schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic back in March.

Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to begin hitting Maryland late Monday night into Tuesday with the worst of the storm expected to be moving through the area from 10 am through 4 pm.

Queen Anne’s County is one of 18 counties in the state where tropical storm warnings have been issued.

The storm is expected to bring anywhere between three and six inches of rain throughout the day on Tuesday.

Maryland Emergency Management Agency is urging all Marylanders to prepare for potential impacts ahead of the storm by preparing a supply kit and knowing whether they live in an evacuation zone.

MEMA is also reminding residents to include at least 2 face coverings for each person, hand sanitizer, disinfectants, and other COVID-19 related supplies in their supply kit.