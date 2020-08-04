ISAIAS LATESTAt Least One Death, Flooding Reported Following Tropical Storm Isaias In Maryland
CALVERT/ST.MARY’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Three tornadoes touched down in southern Maryland as Tropical Storm Isaias made its way through the region Tuesday.

Two tornadoes touched down in St. Mary’s County, while the other touched down in Calvert County, according to the National Weather Service.

The two tornadoes that touched down in St. Mary’s County happened around 6:30 a.m. One tornado was an EF-0, while the other was an EF-1.

Tropical Storm Isaias moved out of Maryland early Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind storm damage and power outages in its wake.

One person died as a result of the storm when a tree fell on a moving car in St. Mary’s County.

The storm brought strong winds and heavy rains across the state, triggering tornado warnings and watches — that have since been canceled — but not before several tornadoes were reported around the state.

