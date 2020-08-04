CALVERT/ST.MARY’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Three tornadoes touched down in southern Maryland as Tropical Storm Isaias made its way through the region Tuesday.
Two tornadoes touched down in St. Mary’s County, while the other touched down in Calvert County, according to the National Weather Service.
Preliminary info from the NWS storm surveys have concluded that 3 separate tornadoes occurred this morning in southern MD; two in St Mary's County, the other in Calvert County. A detailed report will be revised and issued Wednesday. https://t.co/mJ0f9KSzQA https://t.co/kILC9M1cCk
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 5, 2020
The two tornadoes that touched down in St. Mary’s County happened around 6:30 a.m. One tornado was an EF-0, while the other was an EF-1.
Tropical Storm Isaias moved out of Maryland early Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind storm damage and power outages in its wake.
One person died as a result of the storm when a tree fell on a moving car in St. Mary’s County.
RELATED STORIES:
- 2 Rescued After Cars Swept Away By Floodwaters In La Plata During Isaias Storms
- Maryland Weather: Power Outages, Storm Damage Reported As Isaias Leaves Maryland
- 2 Tornadoes Landed On Lower Eastern Shore Early Tuesday, NWS Confirms
- 1 Killed After Tree Falls On Moving Vehicle In St. Mary’s County As Tropical Storm Isaias Blew Through Maryland
The storm brought strong winds and heavy rains across the state, triggering tornado warnings and watches — that have since been canceled — but not before several tornadoes were reported around the state.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.