OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Tuesday morning started off with a beautiful sunrise in Ocean City, Maryland, but within several hours the winds whipped up and the water got very choppy.
Tropical Storm Isaias was downgraded from a hurricane Tuesday morning, but with winds up to 70 mph — its strength remains near hurricane status winds.
A number of tornado warnings were issued along the Eastern Shore already Tuesday morning — and even in parts of Central Maryland as the storm makes its way to Maryland.
What a difference a few hours makes as we are feeling those strong #Isaias winds @wjz #OceanCityMaryland pic.twitter.com/QkIz99HcDV
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 4, 2020
It should be in DC by 10 a.m. with the worst of the storm expected in Maryland between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Maryland Weather: Tornado Watches, Warnings Issued For Parts Of State
Although some people were seen walking along the beach, you don’t want to be out in the water today. Rip currents could also be an issue once the storm passes.
Even though the impact could happen inland, Ocean City is still feeling the storm’s arrival.