BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Isaias was downgraded to a Tropical Storm after it regained hurricane status after Monday when it made landfall in the Carolinas. It’s making its way up to Maryland Tuesday with the worst of the storm impacting the state during the morning and early afternoon hours.

Marylanders can expect to see heavy rains and tropical storm winds in parts of the state, including Baltimore City and areas south and east.

Flood watches, tropical storm watches and warnings have been issued ahead of the storm’s arrival.

Here’s a projected timeline of the storm on Tuesday:

Midnight to 3 a.m.: Cloudy, rains and winds increase — the lower Eastern Shore will feel Isaias’ impacts first.

Cloudy, rains and winds increase — the lower Eastern Shore will feel Isaias’ impacts first. 3 a.m. to dawn: Wind-swept, heavy rains stay with us throughout the day with flash flooding possible.

Wind-swept, heavy rains stay with us throughout the day with flash flooding possible. Dawn to 3 p.m.: The worst of the storm is expected. Tropical downpours between three to six inches of rain are possible in parts of the state. Tropical-storm-force winds are possible with a storm surge of up to two feet above high tide.

The worst of the storm is expected. Tropical downpours between three to six inches of rain are possible in parts of the state. Tropical-storm-force winds are possible with a storm surge of up to two feet above high tide. 3 p.m. and later: Rain will move out and the sun could peek out through the clouds as early as 4 p.m.

The skies will continue to clear overnight into Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, it should be mostly sunny.

TRACKING ISAIAS:

Things to note:

Flash flooding will be the biggest threat for Maryland. Motorists shouldn’t drive to high water — don’t drown, turn around. Be on the lookout for heavy rains that could lead to flooding.

Power outages are possible. Be prepared. Trees could be uprooted and knock over lines and block roadways Some damage is possible to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles.



Maryland Emergency Management Agency activated its pre-landfall planning team last week in order to prepare for any hazards Isaias may bring should it begin tracking toward Maryland.

MEMA also reminds Maryland residents to make sure emergency kits include at least two face coverings for each person, hand sanitizer, disinfectants, and other COVID-19 related supplies in addition to the usual disaster supply kit components.

