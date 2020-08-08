BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tropical Storm Isaias moved through the eastern region of the U.S. this week, spawning at least 38 tornadoes, 11 of which were in Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.
There were 11 confirmed tornadoes in Maryland alone. Here is a breakdown of each tornado in Maryland:
TUESDAY: Four tornadoes were confirmed in Maryland by the National Weather Service
- St. Mary’s County: Around 6:27 a.m. just two miles southeast of Ridge, Maryland, an EF-0 tornado was confirmed.
- St Mary’s County: A second tornado formed in St. Mary’s County around 6:30 a.m. one mile west of Piney Point with a peak wind of 100 miles per hour. That tornado was an EF-1.
- Calvert County: A tornado was reported at 7:33 a.m. four miles north of Dares Beach. It was labeled an EF-1 with 90 mile per hour winds.
- Calvert County: A second tornado was reported in Calvert County around 7:33 a.m. at Plum Point. It was labeled an EF-1 with 90 mile per hour winds.
THURSDAY: Two tornadoes were confirmed in Maryland by the National Weather Service
- Wicomico County: An EF-2 tornado was reported around 5:55 a.m. in Mardela Springs. It was 100 yards wide with a path 1.3 miles long. Wind speeds reached 120 to 125 miles per hour. “Bark was stripped off of trees,” the weather service wrote in its report.
- St. Mary’s County: In St. Mary’s County, an EF-0 tornado brought winds of about 80 miles per hour to Scotland between 6:27 a.m. and 6:31 a.m.
FRIDAY: Five tornadoes were confirmed in Maryland by the National Weather Service
- Worcester County: An EF-2 tornado was reported about two miles southeast of Stockton. It had a path length of 3.8 miles.
- Worcester County: An EF-0 tornado was reported just north of the Assateague Visitor Center to one mile west-northwest of Ocean Pines. The tornado had a path length of nearly 10 miles.
- Worcester County: An EF-0 tornado was reported 1 mile south of Berlin. It had a path length of eight miles.
- Queen Anne’s County: An EF-0 tornado was reported about three miles south of Queenstown. It had a path length of only 0.6 miles.
- Wicomico County: An EF-0 tornado was reported about 3 miles to 0.5 miles south of Quantico. It had a path length of 2.74 miles.
Maryland wasn’t the only state where tornadoes spawned. Tornadoes were also reported in Delaware and Pennsylvania. Delaware saw a total of three, EF-1 tornadoes. Two of those tornadoes were reported in Kent County, and the third was reported in New Castle County. Pennsylvania saw two EF-2 tornadoes, and one EF-0 tornado. Those tornadoes were in Buck, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.
