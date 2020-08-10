BREAKING:Woman Killed After Gas Explosion In NW Baltimore, At Least 3 Homes Collapse
By Ava-joye Burnett
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead after several homes collapsed in northwest Baltimore Monday morning along Reisterstown Road after a gas explosion.

The explosion happened along the 4200 block of Brookhill Road near the Reisterstown Road Plaza before 10 a.m. At least three homes collapsed and the debris blew out windows in nearby homes.

Baltimore City fire officials said a woman is dead and at least two others were taken to area hospitals in serious condition. There are reports of others trapped inside the rubble.

Baltimore County firefighters are assisting Baltimore city fire. Baltimore Gas & Electric is on the scene. Howard County Fire & EMS said they have crews from Ellicott City on the scene assisting as well.

Debris can be seen scattered in the roadway and there’s rubble where three homes stood.

Eyewitnesses tell WJZ they could hear a large boom and felt the ground shake for at least a four block radius.

“I heard a kaboom and I thought it was a car or something and when I came out, I seen the debris and something’s gone, totally gone,” one woman told WJZ’s Paul Gessler.

One man, Dean Jones, told WJZ when he heard the explosion he ran from his home without any shoes. When he arrived at where the explosion was he could hear someone saying “help” from under the rubble.

Credit: WJZ/ Chopper 13

“It was catastrophic. It was like a bomb, like you watch things in other countries where they have like bombings and things like that,” Jones said. “It was like watching that in real life. Telephone poles split, I mean, houses down the block, broken glass. When I initially got there, I could hear a voice just saying ‘Help,’ it’s crazy. It’s something I don’t ever wanna see ever again; I don’t want to relive it ever again.”

He said he did all he could to help until first responders arrived. He said he smelled smoke and gas.

From Chopper 13, you can see how large the explosion area is and you can see how far the debris spread.

Nearby residents are all out of their homes, sitting in the shade, shaken by what they just experienced. People are wearing masks to protect others from COVID-19, trying to stay safe while helping their neighbors.

Employees at the nearby Applebees told WJZ they could feel the explosion a couple of blocks away.

At this time, crews are working through the rubble to see if there are any other victims.

Baltimore City Fire will host a press conference at noon.

Gov. Larry Hogan said they are monitoring the situation.

Ava-joye Burnett

