TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County will continue to align with the state’s reopening actions, and will allow restaurants to increase to 75 percent capacity starting Monday at 5 p.m.

Baltimore County’s positivity rate is at 2.3 percent as of Monday.

Most Maryland restaurants will increase their indoor dining to 75% Monday at 5 p.m. after Gov. Hogan announced the state could move to its next reopening phase last week.

“Baltimore County continues to see progress in major health metrics as we have gradually and safely reopened our economy. While we are continuing to align with the state, we cannot let our guard down. In Baltimore County, we’re focused on getting our kids back in school, which requires all of us to do our part to slow the spread of this virus. We have to Be Safe to Stay Safe by wearing face coverings and socially distancing—especially while indoors—to protect ourselves and our loved ones. This dangerous disease is still with us and we must continue to follow public health guidance. We know that COVID-19 spreads more easily indoors than outdoors, so as we move forward today, we continue to urge residents to prioritize less risky activities in their support of restaurants, such as carry-out and outdoor dining. In the days and weeks ahead, we will continue to strictly enforce state and local ordinances—any businesses found to be violating face-covering or social distancing mandates will be held accountable. As with every step we have taken, we will continue to monitor this situation and will do whatever is necessary to protect public health. We’re still in this together and can only get through this together.”

Maryland Restaurant Week began Friday and will run through Sept. 27.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Anne Arundel County and Baltimore City will not increase its capacities at restaurants.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.