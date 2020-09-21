WASHINGTON (WJZ) — This week, the nation will continue to honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She will be honored at both the Supreme Court and the U.S. Capitol later this week.

All weekend long, hundreds turned out to pay their respects. Those tributes continued Monday.

Many called her an icon, and that’s evident with the outpouring of love. They have had to clear the side of hundreds of flowers that were placed over the weekend.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was only the second woman nominated to the high court. But her legacy goes well beyond that honor.

She was nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1993. By then, her fight for women’s equality was well established. She’d already won five of the six cases before the high court.

When she died Friday, a memorial started to grow.

“Literally yesterday I woke up and I felt compelled to be here,” said Yolanda Trotman.

Trotman, an attorney and former judge from Charlotte came to D.C. to honor Ginsburg.

“She was the moral compass of the court. Whether or not you believed or agreed with her politically, she was one that was willing to dissent,” Trotman said.

“…equal citizenship stature of men and women is a fundamental human right,” Ginsburg said.

With a still voice and small stature, Justice Ginsburg was often a force behind landmark cases. And her bold opinions gave her a nickname, the Notorious RBG.

An architect from Baltimore said she wouldn’t be here had it not been for the precedent Justice Ginsburg set.

“Even to be able to have my own credit card, I live alone, I own my own house. My parents are dead, I don’t have a husband. I didn’t have to find a man to sign for that,” said Kristine Finney.

Justice Ginsburg’s work for equality spanned decades and inspired generations.

“Thank you for paving the way for strong women everywhere. I will be strong because of women like you,” said Kennedy Frechtel.

On Monday, mothers brought their daughters to the Supreme Court, and so did fathers.

“She represented that strong women can do,” said Lisa West.

After 27 years the institution and the people honor a woman who believed in “equal justice… under the law.”

Justice Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court later this week then in state at the U.S Capitol- an honor bestowed to few Americans.