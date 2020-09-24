BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Protesters took to the streets of Baltimore Thursday night, one day after a Kentucky grand jury declined to bring charges against three police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.
The group marched downtown before ending up at City Hall.
Baltimore is the latest city to see protests following the grand jury’s decision; demonstrations have happened nationwide Wednesday and Thursday.
A large crowd of people are marching through #Baltimore city – peacefully protesting in wake of the Kentucky Grand Jury’s decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges related to #BreonnaTaylor death. @wjz pic.twitter.com/7zXnaGsakA
— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) September 25, 2020
While none of the officers were charged in Taylor’s death, one was indicted for endangering neighbors in relation to shooting into her neighbor’s apartment, CBS News reports.
Two police officers were shot in Louisville Wednesday night following the announcement.
