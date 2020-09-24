CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Declines As Cases Near 122K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Protesters took to the streets of Baltimore Thursday night, one day after a Kentucky grand jury declined to bring charges against three police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.

The group marched downtown before ending up at City Hall.

Baltimore is the latest city to see protests following the grand jury’s decision; demonstrations have happened nationwide Wednesday and Thursday.

While none of the officers were charged in Taylor’s death, one was indicted for endangering neighbors in relation to shooting into her neighbor’s apartment, CBS News reports.

Two police officers were shot in Louisville Wednesday night following the announcement.

