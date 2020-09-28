BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens fans have had September 28 circled on their calendars for months, and while they won’t be allowed inside M&T Bank Stadium, the excitement isn’t going anywhere.
At Mother’s Federal Hill Grille Monday, fans Mac Franklin and Coleman Tirone were decked out in Ravens gear to support their team for what some are calling the game of the year.
“You got to beat the best to be the best. We’ve lost to them two years in a row,” Tirone said. “It’s unfortunate we don’t have any fans there today but I know Lamar says he has one goal in mind and it’s bigger than the MVP. He wants to win it all.”
Franklin predicted the Ravens will come out on top 35-28. Tirone expects the score to be closer: 30-27.
“I think Marcus Peters gets a pick with 30 seconds left to seal the game,” Franklin said.
Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs, though, think their team will take home the win.
“Pat Mahomes is going to definitely show up to play tonight,” fan Kate McCrossen said. “I think our pass game will be strong, way stronger than what it was the last game.”
“I feel like any game you come into with Patrick Mahomes, you have a good shot,” Chiefs fan Nick Chiavetta added.