CORONAVIRUS LATESTPresident Trump Returns To White House After 3 Days At Walter Reed
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Christopher Columbus, Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples Day, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council passed a bill Monday that would change the name of Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The bill heads to Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young for a signature, which councilmembers hope will happen before the holiday next week.

>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

Members of the “Indigenous Strong” advocacy group rallied outside City Hall Monday to show their support for the legislation.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The council sped up the legislative process in an effort to get the bill passed in order to take effect for this year’s holiday. A similar bill to rename Columbus Day was unsuccessful four years ago.

Baltimore joins a growing list of communities making the change, including Howard County, which announced its plans last month to rename the holiday.

Earlier this year, protesters ripped down a statue of Christopher Columbus in Little Italy and threw it into the Inner Harbor.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply