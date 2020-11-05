BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon has been cleared to return to the field after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team said Thursday afternoon.
Judon was put on the list earlier this week along with six other players, including Patrick Queen and L.J. Fort. Marlon Humphrey was added to the list on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19.
The list was created for players who tested positive for the virus or who had close contact with someone who did.
Judon took part in practice on Thursday.
Outside linebacker Matthew Judon has been activated to the 53-man roster (from the Reserve/COVID-19 List) and rejoined Ravens practice Thursday with full participation. pic.twitter.com/zHNFxBh5A1
Also on Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts announced a staff member of theirs tested positive for COVID-19. The Ravens and the Colts are set to face off on Sunday.
