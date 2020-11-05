Election ConnectionLive Election Results
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Matthew Judon, Ravens, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon has been cleared to return to the field after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team said Thursday afternoon.

Judon was put on the list earlier this week along with six other players, including Patrick Queen and L.J. Fort. Marlon Humphrey was added to the list on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19.

The list was created for players who tested positive for the virus or who had close contact with someone who did.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Judon took part in practice on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts announced a staff member of theirs tested positive for COVID-19. The Ravens and the Colts are set to face off on Sunday.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply