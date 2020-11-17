HUNT VALLEY, Md. (WJZ) — Looking for a holiday gift for that die-hard Old Bay lover? Look no further!
The company behind the iconic seasoning has now created a 1.5-gallon dispenser for its limited-edition Old Bay hot sauce.
The dispenser will go on sale online Wednesday at noon and will be available while supplies last, OId Bay tweeted.
Say hello to the only item that should be on your wish list this year, a 1.5 gallon OLD BAY Hot Sauce Dispenser 🔥
Available 12 PM EST, 11/18. Online only, while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/bHRMt0eJ1X
— OLD BAY (@OLDBAYSeasoning) November 16, 2020
The hot sauce sold out online within an hour of its launch in January. When it was re-released in June, it sold out in weeks. At that time, McCormick said it would not be available online for the rest of 2020.