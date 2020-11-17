BREAKING:Gov. Larry Hogan Announces Maryland Will Revert To Stage 2, 50% Capacity Starting Friday at 5 p.m.
By CBS Baltimore Staff
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (WJZ) — Looking for a holiday gift for that die-hard Old Bay lover? Look no further!

The company behind the iconic seasoning has now created a 1.5-gallon dispenser for its limited-edition Old Bay hot sauce.

The dispenser will go on sale online Wednesday at noon and will be available while supplies last, OId Bay tweeted.

The hot sauce sold out online within an hour of its launch in January. When it was re-released in June, it sold out in weeks. At that time, McCormick said it would not be available online for the rest of 2020.

To learn more, visit the company’s website.

