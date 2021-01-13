BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pierre Gibbons, the man who ran into a burning home in Patterson Park to rescue his neighbor in Sept. 2019, was honored Wednesday with a heroism award.
Gibbons tried to rescue the elderly woman, who lived inside the burning home on North Rose Street on Sept. 23, 2019, suffered life-threatening injuries that kept him hospitalized for months. The neighbor he rescued later died.
Baltimore Fire Chief Niles Ford said it was amazing to see Gibbons back at home recovering after everything he went through.
#HAPPENINGNOW @ChiefNilesRFord saying it’s amazing to see Pierre Gibbons here today after all he went though – calling it emotional resilience and physical strength @wjz pic.twitter.com/Bmwl81OAM1
— Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) January 13, 2021
RELATED STORIES:
- ‘He’s a Miracle’ | Pierre Gibbons, Man Who Ran Into Burning Home To Save Neighbor, Continues To Recover
- Pierre Gibbons, Man Who Ran Into Burning Home To Save His Neighbor, Reflects On Recovery A Year Later
- ‘Welcome Home Hero!’ Pierre Gibbons, Man Who Ran Into Burning Home In SE Baltimore To Save Neighbor, Discharged From Hospital
- Pierre Gibbons Says ‘Instinct’ Made Him Try To Save Neighbor From Burning Patterson Park Home
- Two People Seriously Injured, 4 Homes Damaged After Fire In Patterson Park
- Pierre Gibbons On Full Life Support After Trying To Save Neighbor From House Fire In Patterson Park
“This is what a hero looks likes,” said Councilman Zeke Cohen at the ceremony outside Gibbons’ home.
Gibbons, who was severely burned during the rescue, at one point was on life support. He returned home in June 2020. Neighbors raised money to help Gibbons with his recovery at home, covering bills and purchasing meals.
“When you save one life you save the world,” said Johns Hopkins Burn Center Dr. Scott Hultman.