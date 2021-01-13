COVID IN MD:UK COVID-19 Variant Detected In Maryland
By Rachael Cardin
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pierre Gibbons, the man who ran into a burning home in Patterson Park to rescue his neighbor in Sept. 2019, was honored Wednesday with a heroism award.

Gibbons tried to rescue the elderly woman, who lived inside the burning home on North Rose Street on Sept. 23, 2019, suffered life-threatening injuries that kept him hospitalized for months. The neighbor he rescued later died.

Baltimore Fire Chief Niles Ford said it was amazing to see Gibbons back at home recovering after everything he went through.

“This is what a hero looks likes,” said Councilman Zeke Cohen at the ceremony outside Gibbons’ home.

Gibbons, who was severely burned during the rescue, at one point was on life support. He returned home in June 2020. Neighbors raised money to help Gibbons with his recovery at home, covering bills and purchasing meals.

“When you save one life you save the world,” said Johns Hopkins Burn Center Dr. Scott Hultman.

