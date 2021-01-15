BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a one-year deal for the 2021 season with outfielder Trey Mancini.
Mancini’s contract is worth $4.75 million, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.
Mancini, 28, was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in March and started chemotherapy the following month, missing the entire 2020 season.
Just over five months after starting chemo, Mancini wrapped up treatment.
Mancini had a breakout season in 2019. He hit .291/.364/.535 with 35 home runs and 97 RBIs in his age-27 season.