Tracking SnowMore Snow Expected Monday, Winter Storm Warning In Effect Through Tuesday
By Chelsea Ingram
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is seeing one of its biggest winter storms in years.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking this system that could bring up to a foot of snow to Baltimore by Tuesday.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for parts of Maryland through Tuesday with the exception of a few Eastern Shore counties, and those areas are under a winter weather advisory.

Maryland Weather: More Snow Expected Monday; Winter Storm Warning In Effect

Here’s a timeline of the storm:

Monday morning: Mixed precipitation is falling. Drivers should take caution on the roads as conditions may be icy. Officials are asking people don’t drive unless absolutely needed

Monday, Feb. 1, through 2 p.m. Snow will continue to mix with other precipitation.

Monday, afternoon through night: A transition back into snow.

Tuesday morning, Feb. 2: Some flurries and a snow shower could even linger into Tuesday.

Motorists should be aware that visibility may be reduced to one-half miles at times during heavy snowfall.

