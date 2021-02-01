BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is seeing one of its biggest winter storms in years.
WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking this system that could bring up to a foot of snow to Baltimore by Tuesday.
Winter storm warnings are in effect for parts of Maryland through Tuesday with the exception of a few Eastern Shore counties, and those areas are under a winter weather advisory.
Maryland Weather: More Snow Expected Monday; Winter Storm Warning In Effect
Here’s a timeline of the storm:
Monday morning: Mixed precipitation is falling. Drivers should take caution on the roads as conditions may be icy. Officials are asking people don’t drive unless absolutely needed
Monday, Feb. 1, through 2 p.m. Snow will continue to mix with other precipitation.
Monday, afternoon through night: A transition back into snow.
Tuesday morning, Feb. 2: Some flurries and a snow shower could even linger into Tuesday.
Motorists should be aware that visibility may be reduced to one-half miles at times during heavy snowfall.
