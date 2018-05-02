BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a decline in murders to start the new year, gunfire in Baltimore spiraled out of control in April with more than 30 people killed.

The city went 12 days without a murder in February, but since then, the numbers have spiked. April brought dozens of homicides, but the mayor says despite the recent surge, violence in Baltimore is still trending downward.

One crime scene after the other scattered across city streets is a familiar dread that has returned to Baltimore.

“All across the country, people are looking at Baltimore in a negative light because of the violence. This is a great city and it’s a shame,” Dr. Rev. Andre Humphrey said.

A quiet start to the new year brought optimism, but it has now been overshadowed by a bloody April that left 34 people dead.

It was a month that saw a mother and daughter executed in their West Baltimore home, a woman shot in the head when carjacked in Highlandtown and a 61-year-old man left paralyzed after being shot when he returned home from church.

Mayor Catherine Pugh says the city is still headed in the right direction.

“Violence is still down. I think the commissioner said last week it’s two groups going back and forth. So our intelligence is telling us what’s going on, but the violence is trending downward,” Pugh said.

Police have said most of the recent violence has to do with two rival groups and a cycle of retaliation.

“These groups go back and forth and they send a powerful message and don’t care who they harm,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey has been a part of trauma response in the city for decades.

“The judicial system knows who these violent, repeat offenders are and they keep letting them back out on the streets,” he said.

Humphrey adds that it’s about taking a different approach to mental health and showing kids love at a young age.

“If these kids aren’t shown any love by their parents or don’t have a mentor, they don’t know love. Therefore, they won’t think twice about harming someone,” He said. “I’m getting with other clergy and trying to speak with these kids. I don’t care if you’re black, white, Jewish, Hispanic — we need men to step up in this city and be father figures for these kids.”

Baltimore is a city that some say is trending in the wrong direction yet again and summer hasn’t even hit.

“There’s hope, there’s hope. But people have to want to hope. They have to want change. We have the resources in this city. They’re right in front of us,” Humphrey said.

Another body was found Wednesday when crews were demolishing a vacant home in Baltimore. Homicide detectives were called to the scene, but it’s still under investigation.

Recently, police went after people with open warrants and served more than 26, charging one man in a murder from February.

