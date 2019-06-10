Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the recovery from a ransomware attack targeting the Baltimore city government continues, the city said Monday 65 percent of employees now have access to their computers to send and receive email.
Within the next week, the city expects 95 percent of users to be back up and running on their network.
The attack was discovered in May and will cost the city more than $18 million to recover from.
A number of services are still affected. The city cannot produce or mail water bills and implemented a temporary manual workaround for property transactions.
The city said it has resolved issues with paying parking tickets prior to May 4.