



Baltimore Police are investigating after the home of Rep. Elijah Cummings was broken into early Saturday morning.

The burglary occurred around 3:40 a.m. at his Baltimore home in the 2000 block of Madison Avenue.

RELATED COVERAGE:

At this time, police don’t know if any property was taken.

This was several hours before President Donald Trump tweeted criticizing Cummings and his district including Baltimore.

Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Trump has continued to criticize over the last couple of days. Cummings has remained mostly silent as Trump continued to tweet and speak about Baltimore’s high crime rate and what he called a “rodent-infest mess.”

On Thursday, he visited Baltimore constituents in Waverly.

I visited a packed house at Stadium Place today to provide the seniors there with a legislative update & to talk about my work in Congress. We talked about what matters to them, & they encouraged me to keep doing my job & continue fighting for them in Washington. pic.twitter.com/UPKxoHGSA3 — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) August 1, 2019

Detectives from the Central District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.