BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after the home of Rep. Elijah Cummings was broken into early Saturday morning.

The burglary occurred around 3:40 a.m. at his Baltimore home in the 2000 block of Madison Avenue.

The 2000 block of Madison Avenue, where Rep. Elijah Cummings lives. Credit: WJZ Chopper 13.

At this time, police don’t know if any property was taken.

This was several hours before President Donald Trump tweeted criticizing Cummings and his district including Baltimore.

Trump has continued to criticize over the last couple of days. Cummings has remained mostly silent as Trump continued to tweet and speak about Baltimore’s high crime rate and what he called a “rodent-infest mess.”

On Thursday, he visited Baltimore constituents in Waverly.

Detectives from the Central District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

