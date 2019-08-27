



The driver of the tractor-trailer involved a multi-vehicle crash on March 11 that killed local ShopRite president Andrew Klein and 7-year-old Tripp Johnson was indicted Tuesday on charges of manslaughter and using a cell phone while driving, according to the Harford County State’s Attorney.

Carloo Watson, 49, was indicted on eight counts by a grand jury after the tractor-trailer he was driving slammed into 11 cars on Route 24 near Ring Factory Road, killing two people and seriously injuring four more.

Watson, who was driving a ShopRite truck, was indicted on two counts of gross negligence manslaughter by a motor vehicle, two counts of criminal negligence manslaughter by a motor vehicle and four counts of causing serious injury while using a cell phone.

Harford County State’s Attorney Albert J. Peisinger, Jr. thanked Maryland State Police for their investigation of the incident as well as first responders who were on the scene.

Klein, of Forest Hill, was the president of the Klein Family-run ShopRite stores in Harford County. But people remembered the father and husband for his local philanthropy.

“He gave from his heart, he didn’t have a big ego, he didn’t need a lot of recognition but he really wanted to help other people,” Andrew’s wife Jayne told WJZ in May. “He felt like that was his mission when he was put on Earth, to help other people.”

Tripp, a second-grader at William Paca Elementary in Joppa, was remembered for being a nice kid and for his beaming smile.

“He was nice and we always played together,” Jabren Green, Johnson’s teammate on the Joppatown Seahawks, said.

“He was fun and would always win at hide and go seek,” Logan Savage, Johnson’s teammate, said. “He was always a nice kid. A really nice kid.”

Megan, Tripp’s mother, was also injured in the crash.

Watson of Brunswick, NJ could face a total of 30 years in prison and a $40,000 fine, if found guilty.