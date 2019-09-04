BREAKINGBaltimore City Schools Without AC Closing 2 Hours Early
ASSATEAGUE, Md. (WJZ) — Due to the potentially “dangerous” conditions related to Hurricane Dorian, Maryland State Park officials have set camping and some swimming restrictions.

Tents and pop-up camping units will be prohibited in Assateague State Park from sunset Thursday, September 5 through 2 p.m. Saturday, September 7.

The storm is forecast to produce potential damaging winds, significant storm surge and flooding along the Atlantic Coast.

The parks will also begin enforcing its flag advisory system to warning visitors about swimming conditions.

Park officials anticipate a Red Flag Warning will be posted starting Thursday. This means only wading and surfing in the water.

But the warning could be upgraded to a Double Red Flag which means restricting swimming completely and a possible full beach closures.

