Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — As Hurricane Dorian batters the Carolinas as it makes its way up the East Coast, Gov. Larry Hogan has authorized Maryland’s Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team to head south to help with potential rescues.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — As Hurricane Dorian batters the Carolinas as it makes its way up the East Coast, Gov. Larry Hogan has authorized Maryland’s Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team to head south to help with potential rescues.
The team, which is made up of two Blackhawk helicopters with four crew members from the state’s Army National Guard and two divers, leaves Thursday for North Carolina.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Maryland Weather: Tropical Storm Warning Issued On Eastern Shore
- Ocean City, Maryland, Emergency Services Preparing For Potential Effects Of Hurricane Dorian
- Hurricane Dorian | Camping, Swimming Restrictions At Assateague State Park Due To ‘Potentially Dangerous Conditions’
- Tips To Prepare For A Natural Disaster
- Latest Weather Forecast
- More On Hurricane Dorian
Maryland’s Eastern Shore is expected to also see impacts from the storm beginning late Thursday through late Friday.
Officials along the state’s coast are preparing for prolonged rain and moderate flooding during high tide.
You must log in to post a comment.