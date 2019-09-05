Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Gov. Larry Hogan, Hurricane Dorian, Larry Hogan, Local TV, Maryland Army National Guard, Maryland Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team, Talkers, Water Rescue


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — As Hurricane Dorian batters the Carolinas as it makes its way up the East Coast, Gov. Larry Hogan has authorized Maryland’s Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team to head south to help with potential rescues.

The team, which is made up of two Blackhawk helicopters with four crew members from the state’s Army National Guard and two divers, leaves Thursday for North Carolina.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Maryland’s Eastern Shore is expected to also see impacts from the storm beginning late Thursday through late Friday.

Officials along the state’s coast are preparing for prolonged rain and moderate flooding during high tide.

Comments