SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for most of Maryland’s Eastern Shore as Hurricane Dorian makes its way up the coast.
The effects of Hurricane Dorian could cause Smith Island to be temporarily cut off from the mainland, so some residents are evacuating.
The effects of Hurricane Dorian are expected in the area late Thursday and could last about 24 hours.
