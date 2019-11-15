Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sixteen candidates have officially filed paperwork with the Maryland State Board of Elections to run for the congressional seat left vacant by former Rep. Elijah Cummings’ death last month.
Maryland Delegate Talmadge Branch, who announced he was jumping into the race on October 31, filed his candidacy paperwork Friday morning, according to a release from his campaign.
Cummings’ widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, announced her candidacy at her home Tuesday morning.
Twelve of the candidates are Democrats, while four are Republicans.
At least two declared candidates have not yet file with the state ahead of the November 20 deadline, including Kweisi Mfume, who held the seat immediately prior to Cummings, and Kimberly Klacik, the Republican activist whose social media posts showing trash in west Baltimore drew national attention, including from President Donald Trump.
