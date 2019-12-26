  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:AAA, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Traffic, DC, DC news, DC traffic, Gas prices, Holiday Travel, Local TV, Maryland Traffic, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heading home after the holidays? If you can stay an extra day, you might want to consider doing so.

AAA expects Thursday will be the worst travel day nationwide, with delays expected especially in the afternoon and evening hours.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Delays could be as severe as three times worse than congestion-free roadways in the Washington, D.C., area, the group said.

A record number of Americans — nearly 105 million — were expected to drive to their holiday destinations this year.

Luckily for drivers, AAA reports gas prices have remained steady through the holidays, though they’re still up from last year.

Airports remain busy as well; Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport’s daily, express and long term parking lots were all still full as of Thursday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply