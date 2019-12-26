Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heading home after the holidays? If you can stay an extra day, you might want to consider doing so.
AAA expects Thursday will be the worst travel day nationwide, with delays expected especially in the afternoon and evening hours.
Delays could be as severe as three times worse than congestion-free roadways in the Washington, D.C., area, the group said.
A record number of Americans — nearly 105 million — were expected to drive to their holiday destinations this year.
Luckily for drivers, AAA reports gas prices have remained steady through the holidays, though they’re still up from last year.
Airports remain busy as well; Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport’s daily, express and long term parking lots were all still full as of Thursday morning.