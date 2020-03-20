BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott urged Baltimore residents Friday night to “stay inside this weekend” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Scott released the statement following Gov. Larry Hogan’s announcement that a second Marylander has died as a result of the coronavirus, the most recent victim, in Baltimore County.
“COVID-19 is serious. Just because you’re not experiencing symptoms doesn’t mean you couldn’t pass the virus onto someone with a pre-existing condition or compromised immune system. This is real. Staying inside could save someone’s life. Please share this message with your family and friends.
I cannot stress this enough: Do your part and stay inside this weekend.”
Mayor Jack Young announced Friday the arrival of the Maryland National Guard in Baltimore due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Maryland National Guard will be stationed to help support meal distribution at school sites throughout Baltimore feeding children, according to Mayor Young.
There are at least 149 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported here in Maryland as of March 20, 2020. Three of the patients are children, including a 5-year-old Elkridge Elementary student and infant and a teenager.
11 of those cases were reported in Baltimore.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.