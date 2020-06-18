OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City, Maryland Police seized an AK-47 from inside a vehicle where they found four teens sleeping.
According to police, on June 10, officers found 18-year-old Ty’ant Kiaun Gibson, 19-year-old Ijahmiere Miquel Mckinney and 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, all from Harrisburg, Pa., sleeping inside a vehicle withing town limits. As they woke up the occupants, they detected the odor of marijuana.
The officers learned one of the men had an active arrest warrant out of Harrisburg for discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.
Officers searched the vehicle and found bullet holes in the rear tailgate. They also found marijuana, a Glock 23, .40 caliber handgun and a Century Arms Micro Draco 7.62 x 39mm pistol, the assault-style handgun.
Mckinney and the two underage teens were charged with CDS possession with intent to distribute. Gibson was also charged with CDS possession, but also with having a loaded handgun, possesion of a firearm with minor assault weapon, magazine use and firearm, drug trafficking.
Ocean City Police have amped up their presence in town and along the boardwalk with Maryland State Police assisting after a number of violent incidents have been reported in the beach town.
Just over the last weekend, between June 11 and June 14, police made 129 arrests compared to 95 total arrests that same weekend in 2019.
