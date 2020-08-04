ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — With memories of the devastating 2016 flash flood in mind, Ellicott City breathed a sigh of relief after Tropical Storm Isaias rolled in on Tuesday.

The 2016 storms saw inches of rain in a short amount of time; Isaias spared the historic downtown neighborhood the flooding rains.

“It was gushing. The rain was really coming down,” Ellicott City resident Ed Tucker said.

Ellicott City resident Danny Velapatino headed out to see the storm.

“I want to feel it. I want to feel the little sensation of nature,” he said.

About three inches of rain fell between 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

“As long as it’s not pouring rain in a short period of time, this creek doesn’t go up much,” said Frank Durantaye, the owner of Sunflower Trading Co.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Durantaye is now prepared for the worst following the 2016 and 2018 flood.

“We(‘ve) got two throw ropes, our life jacket here,” Durantaye said, gesturing to his supplies.

His sunflower trading company backs up to the Hudson branch of the Tiber River.

“In 2018, there were four cars stuck in the tunnel here and a dumpster,” he said.

By noon on Tuesday, the rain had left. By the afternoon, Maryland began to dry out.

“The best thing about it is it didn’t hit us as hard as what we thought,” Tucker said.

This time, the region is in the clear.

“For everything they’ve been through and trying to make the comeback, I think they got lucky. They deserve it, by all means,” James Warren, who works in the area, said.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.