BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Family members and friends of the 61-year-old woman killed in a gas explosion in northwest Baltimore earlier this week are remembering her and mourning her death.

Lonnie Herriott was visiting her boyfriend Monday morning when the explosion rocked the neighborhood on Labyrinth Road, killing her and 20-year-old Morgan State University student Joseph Graham, injuring seven others and damaging nearly 200 homes.

Phyllis Herriott, Lonnie’s mother, said she didn’t officially learn of her daughter’s death until Wednesday.

“Someone called and talked to me about it Tuesday… (but) we only found out (Wednesday) for sure that she was dead,” Phyllis said.

Herriott’s body was found in the rubble just before noon Monday.

“I’m gonna miss her, already miss her,” Phyllis said.

While it could take months to learn what caused the deadly blast, BGE said it’s not at fault and has determined its equipment was not to blame.

“We were able to rule out that it was not caused by BGE equipment outside the home, but now we are turning our attention with the other organizations to look inside the home, what could have caused it inside the home,” the company’s CEO Carim Khouzami said.

Meanwhile, Graham’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help with their expenses, describing him as a pure soul gone from its earthly shell much too soon.

For Phyllis, she’s relying on her faith to help her through this troubling time.

“God is helping me. He’s been helping me all my life,” she said.