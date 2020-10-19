HURLOCK, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday explained his rationale for writing in the late former President Ronald Reagan at the top of the ticket when he cast his ballot for the 2020 election.
Late last week, Hogan’s communications director tweeted the governor voted for Ronald Reagan when he submitted his ballot by mail the prior week.
>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
Hogan, a Republican, has publicly criticized President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus and his “inflammatory rhetoric” but did not feel Trump’s Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, was a suitable alternative, he said.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Frequent Trump Critic, Casts Vote For Ronald Reagan
- ‘Inflammatory Rhetoric Isn’t Going To Help’: Gov. Hogan On President Trump’s Tweets About George Floyd Protests
- Hogan: Trump Administration ‘Bungled’ Efforts To Prevent Spread, Detect Coronavirus Early
- Larry Hogan 2024? Too Early To Speculate On Possible White House Bid, Political Scientist Says
- Coronavirus Latest: Gov. Hogan Says Some Of President Trump’s Messaging Has ‘Not Been Great’
- Coronavirus Latest: Gov. Hogan Calls President Trump ‘Confused’ While Defending Decision To Buy 500K Test Kits From South Korea
“I think I feel like a lot of people in America that I don’t think either one of the candidates is the right choice,” Hogan said while delivering remarks about a COVID-19 agriculture relief program in Hurlock on Monday. “It’s somewhat, obviously, symbolic. The race in Maryland has about a 30-point spread so my vote is not going to change any outcomes on our 10 Electoral College votes, but I thought it said something the type of person that I would like to see.”
Hogan, who has been rumored to be mulling a 2024 bid for the White House, voted for his father, former Rep. Lawrence Hogan, in 2016.