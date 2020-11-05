Election ConnectionLive Election Results
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Nearly 40 Maryland companies are developing or manufacturing coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday during a press conference.

The governor addressed residents after COVID-19 cases grew by at least 1,000 for the second consecutive day and the state’s positivity rate went up to 4.21% after dropping to below 3% several weeks ago.

Although he said the state’s health officials are prepared for the second wave of coronavirus and has enough hospital beds, PPE and testing supplies, Marylanders cannot let their guard down.

HOGAN NEWS CONFERENCE UPDATES:

Hogan said more than three dozen Maryland companies are working on vaccines and innovative therapies to treat COVID-19.

Novavax, which added 400 more jobs and was awarded $1.6 billion, is ahead of the group with the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

Hogan said the Maryland Department of Health has submitted a plan to the CDC for how they will order, distribute and administer a vaccine when it’s made available.

