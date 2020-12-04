BALTIMORE (WJZ) — DJ Kopec is giving back yet again, this time with a Stuff the Train Toy Drive event. The goal is to collect 20,000 toys.

Under the Christmas tree, the love extends further than the dolls and games. It’s a wrap-up of nine months of helping the community.

“This is what we’re calling the Grand Finale of 2020,” Chris Kopec said. “I think most importantly, we’re trying to keep those holiday traditions going and one of those is giving in the holiday spirit.”

The gifts collected will be donated to kids at several locations like Johns Hopkins Children’s Center and Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital. There’s plenty of support, including from the United Way of Central Maryland.

“A lot of parents this year are trying to make a decision whether they will pay their bills or whether they’ll give their children a holiday so we want to take care of that part for them,” Beth Littrell from the United Way of Central Maryland said.

Holly Poultry is donating a pound of chicken for every toy donated. Zach Fine has known Kopec for a year and they challenge each other to give back.

“Now is the time people really need it,” Fine said. “We need to step up and do our part to help people who really need it and we have such a great resource with food, it just made a lot of sense.”

For weeks, the Kopec family has been working hard leading up to this event.

Kopec will live stream a holiday-themed dance party from the B&O Railroad Museum on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There will also be special guest appearances from Gov. Larry Hogan and Santa!

