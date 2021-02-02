BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The multi-day storm system has now developed into a nor’easter off the coast of the mid-Atlantic.

As the system spins counter-clockwise, wrap-around precipitation is traveling into central Maryland and this pattern will be ongoing through Tuesday. Snowfall rates have been very impressive today compared to Sunday, with snow falling at rates anywhere from 1-1.5″ per hour in some locations.

As temperatures fell into the 20s overnight, re-freezing will be a critical problem Tuesday morning, and areas east of the Bay could deal will some freezing rain mixing in with snowflakes overnight. So beware of icy roads.

Tuesday will feature snow showers and times of flurries as the storm system slowly starts to pull away from the mid-Atlantic coast. Additional accumulations will range anywhere from 2-5″ through Tuesday with some locally higher amounts possible, especially for areas north and east. Expect winds to increase overnight as the nor’easter strengthens off the coast. By Tuesday, winds could gust as high as 30-40mph depending on the location.

Here’s a breakdown of the current watches and warnings:

Winter storm warning for Allegany, northern Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett, Harford and Washington counties until 9 a.m. Tuesday

Winter weather advisory for Calvert and St. Mary’s counties until midnight Tuesday

Winter weather advisory for Anne Arundel, southern Baltimore, Charles, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, as well as Baltimore City, until 9 a.m. Tuesday

Winter weather advisory for Queen Anne’s County until 4 p.m. Tuesday

Snow arrived from west to east on Sunday, arriving in Baltimore around 9 a.m. It then changed over to mixed precipitation as modeled Sunday night and lasted off-and-on overnight through Monday.

While some areas transitioned to a wintry mix on Sunday night, the energy from the storm system transferred off the coast and a Nor’easter began to develop.

RELATED STORIES:

Baltimore City has opened several shelters using hotels and rec centers to host anyone in need with COVID-19 precautions in place.

“Clients may stay in the shelters throughout the day until the code blue extreme declaration has ended,” said Tisha Edwards, Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services.

Winter essentials flew off the shelves at a Canton Ace Hardware store, which had just recently restocked its load.

“We are completely out of shovels. We are completely out of sleds,” said Jerry McGee with Ace Hardware.

Elsewhere, shovels came in quite handy as Marylanders dug out from the system.

In Westminster, Jon Maffucci and Aiden Colletti cleared sidewalks at a shopping center along Route 140. That complex is home to, among other storefronts, an animal hospital.

“We don’t want any of the animals not getting treated on account of the slippery conditions,” Maffucci said.

For some, Monday morning’s commute was rough but Monday evening went more smoothly.

“After I got off work, it seemed like the main streets seemed to be cleared and they did a really good job,” Harford County resident Delayna Harden said.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

Tweets by MartyBassWJZ