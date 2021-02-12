BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men and one woman have been charged in the 2019 murder of a Catonsville Y coach in Baltimore.

Donta Holdclaw, 46, of Baltimore, Aaron Butler, 48, of Elkridge, and Elease Frazier, 27, each face numerous charges, including first-degree murder, in the shooting death of 31-year-old Jordan Taylor. All three were arrested on Wednesday.

Taylor was shot at his home in the 4800 block of Clifton Avenue on the night of November 5, 2019. He died hours later at a hospital.

Officials said Taylor and his wife Twila were sitting in their living room when they heard someone trying to open the door. Taylor tried to keep them from prying the door open with a crowbar, at which point the group began shooting through the door and front window.

After Taylor was hit, the group was able to get inside and demanded to know where the couple’s safe was.

The group fled the scene in a vehicle that was later determined to have been stolen, according to an application for a statement of charges. Police used DNA evidence from the vehicle to identify Kahlil Madden, 27, of Baltimore, and then used cell phone data to identify the others.

Madden is wanted on an open first-degree murder warrant. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information on Madden’s whereabouts should call the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (283-4867).

