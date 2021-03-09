HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — The mass COVID-19 vaccination site in western Maryland is set to open one week ahead of schedule, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday.
During a news conference, Hogan said the site at the Hagerstown Premium Outlets in Hagerstown will open on March 25. Meritus Hospital will be the clinical partner.
Another mass vaccination site at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury will open next week.
When the Hagerstown site opens, there will be at least one mass vaccination site in each region of the state.
Hogan said the state is also in discussions with a number of jurisdictions about additional sites as more vaccine doses become available.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.